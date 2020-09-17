Be part of the conversation to shape our district - council

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 16:50

Whanganui District Council is inviting members of the community to join its Our District, Your Say online community panel.

Council Policy Team Leader, Jasmine Hessell, says the council would like to hear from people who are interested in being part of an ongoing conversation about how we shape our district.

"We’d like to connect with people with a diverse range of views as topics come up for consideration."

"In recent times, the council has sought feedback from its community panel on topics as varied as housing, climate change and speed limits."

Everyone is welcome to join the panel, whether you live here, pay rates or work or study in the district - we want to hear your views and ideas.

When you sign up for the online panel, the council will regularly email you with engagement opportunities.

Jasmine Hessell says the community panel will be an important feedback channel when the council connects with the community to set the strategic direction and priorities for the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan.

"We’ll also be out and about meeting with the community in a variety of locations across the district so expect to see us at libraries, markets and events over the next couple of months.

There will also be opportunities to have your say through online surveys.

"We’re eager to connect with as broad a range of people as possible as we move through the year-long process of developing the Long Term Plan," Jasmine Hessell says.

"It’s important that we hear your voice because the Long Term Plan sets the vision for our district for the next ten years and this affects the whole community."

If you would like to be instrumental in influencing the council’s future policies, processes and initiatives, sign up for the Our District, Your Say community panel by emailing your name, postal address and email address to ourdistrictyoursay@whanganui.govt.nz

Further opportunities to have your say on the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan will occur through a formal Long Term Plan public consultation process in 2021.