Household Hazardous Waste Day is back - council

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 16:50

Whanganui District Council will run its popular Household Hazardous Waste Day again on Saturday, 7 November. Through this service households can register hazardous waste with the council and, once accepted, drop it off at a notified location and time on Saturday, 7 November.

The council’s Waste Advisor, Stuart Hylton, says an impressive 1.3 tonnes of hazardous waste was collected at each of the last two events.

Stuart Hylton says it’s vital people register hazardous waste before the day.

"We need hazardous waste registered with us first so we know we have the capacity to dispose of it through the proper channels.

"Now’s an ideal time to have a spring clean at home and clear out unwanted chemicals like batteries, insecticides and solvents, which can be a danger to children and pets.

"When you drop chemicals to us for Household Hazardous Waste Day you can be assured that they’re being disposed in the most environmentally friendly way possible," Stuart Hylton says.

To register, fill in the form on the Household Hazardous Waste Day section of the Whanganui District Council website. Once you have registered, you’ll be contacted with a drop-off location and a time between 9.00am and 1.00pm on Saturday, 7 November.

Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a ‘first in, first served’ basis. Only registered and approved waste will be accepted.

Visit the Household Hazardous Waste Day section of the Whanganui District Council website for a list of types of hazardous waste the council can accept - https://whanganui.govt.nz/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Day

For hazardous waste that cannot be accepted on Household Hazardous Waste Day, visit the Resource Whanganui website on https://resourcewhanganui.org.nz.

The Resource Whanganui website was developed collaboratively between Whanganui District Council, Sustainable Whanganui and the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre.

"The Resource Whanganui website - touted as Whanganui’s guide to redefining rubbish - has a fantastic A-Z directory with information on dealing with a whole range of waste. Just click on the letter, whether it’s M for motor oil or P for paint, and you’re taken straight to the correct piece of information for our area," Stuart Hylton says.