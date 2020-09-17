New chief executive of Southland District Council

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 17:13

Cameron McIntosh is the new Southland District Council chief executive.

Southland District Mayor Gary Tong said he was extremely pleased to announce Mr McIntosh’s appointment.

"Cameron stood out because of his knowledge of local government, his commitment to people, including our staff and our communities, his passion for what we have to offer in Southland and his future focus on where we as a Council need to go," Mr Tong said.

Mr McIntosh has been the director for works and services at Invercargill City Council for the past 10 years, and previously to that, had been group manager assets and services at Southland District Council.

He will replace Steve Ruru, who has been chief executive for six years and leaves at the end of next week to become chief executive of the Taranaki Regional Council.

"The process to appoint the chief executive has been intense and we had some high calibre applicants. With his plan for the future, Cameron will lead the way for Council," Mr Tong said.

"I am looking forward to working with Cameron."

Mr McIntosh said he was thrilled with the appointment and was looking forward to his new role.

"I am really glad to return to the district council and am excited at the opportunities this job will present. I already know many people at SDC and look forward to getting to know everyone, our communities and the issues facing them," he said.

Mr McIntosh starts at Council on 9 November, and from the end of next week to the 9th, Council has appointed an interim chief executive, Ross McNeil, who has held several chief executive roles in local government in the North Island.