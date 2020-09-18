One dead after crash on Brougham Street, Christchurch

|
Police can confirm one person has died following a car vs cyclist crash in Addington, Christchurch last night.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Brougham Street at around 7:50pm.
The cyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition where they later died.
The investigation into the cause is ongoing.
