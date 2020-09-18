One dead following Queen Street, Thames crash

|
Police can confirm one person has died following a car vs pedestrian crash in Thames on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Queen Street just after midday.
The male pedestrian was transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition where he later died.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
