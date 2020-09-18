Missing person in Bay of Plenty

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 09:00

Police are appealing for sightings of a Tauranga woman and her vehicle.

Rebekah Storey, 29, was reported missing on Wednesday 9 September.

Her vehicle - a Suzuki Swift, registration CWD620 -was found abandoned in Waioeka George, between Opotiki and Gisborne, Wednesday afternoon.

Police and Rebekah’s family have serious concerns for welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Rebekah or her vehicle is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 200909/2598.