Bells to ring Monday to welcome albatross back to Wildlife Capital Dunedin

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 12:16

Dunedin’s bells will be ringing on Monday to celebrate the first toroa/northern royal albatross to return for the 2020/21 breeding season at Pukekura/Taiaroa Head.

In a long-held tradition Dunedin’s churches, schools and public buildings will be pealing their bells across the city at 1pm Monday 21st September

Otago Peninsula Trust Marketing Manager, Sophie Barker says "People tell us they cry when they hear the bells! They know the albatross are back and we’re all celebrating. We’ve got more and more people across the city, and the world, ringing their bells, sending us photos and videos. It’s a really wonderful part of Dunedin’s heritage."

"As well as the traditional bells a "Welcome back" flag will fly outside the Mayor’s office and fans are setting bell chimes on their mobile phones to ring at 1pm. Dunedin hosts the world’s only mainland northern royal albatross breeding colony which is a source of great pride and a symbol of the city - the Wildlife Capital of New Zealand. We hope that celebrating the return of the albatross and the anticipation of a new breeding season will be good therapy as we say goodbye to this season’s fledglings, 11 chicks have fledged already with 13 left to go." (As of 17-09-2020)

Department of Conservation (DOC) Ranger Sharyn Broni says, "Atawhai, the world-famous toroa from Royalcam is amongst the 11 chicks that have departed Pukekura ahead of the new season’s arrivals. 2020 has seen a focus on defeating COVID-19 and many of us are looking at life and our world differently. Lockdowns around the world have seen a huge increase in people following Royalcam. Atawhai had over 1.6 million views from 51 countries and was named to reflect the kindness needed during these Covid times. We invite people to enjoy a fresh perspective on nature and boost your wellbeing by immersing yourself virtually or in local spaces if you can."

The first bird back this season is Blue Lime White (recorded as BLW), which arrived 17 September. BLW is a 9-year-old female with a recognisable, dense patch of speckles on her head. She hatched in the 2010/11 season and has yet to breed. So far, she has no known associates!

Royal Albatross Centre Manager Hoani Langsbury says "This can be a wonderful time to visit the colony. Viewing can be fascinating as albatross renew their pair bonds with grooming and flying displays while also choosing a place to nest. We still have a number of chicks on view who are entertaining visitors with their wing exercises as they get ready to fledge. The adolescents without mates will be in party mode, doing what teenagers do, impressing prospective mates, building pair bonds and showing off; this leads to impressive flying displays and ground parties (gamming)."

The colony is home to over 250 toroa who, once mature, breed every two years. In 2019 the colony celebrated 100 years since the first egg was laid in 1919.

2019/20 season 135 birds returned, 11 first time returners

2018/19 Season 162 birds returned, 14 first time returners

2017/18 season. 148 birds returned, 5 first time returners

2016/17 Season 151 albatross returned, a record 17 returned for the first time