SH1 East TaupÅ Arterial southbound Centennial Drive on/off ramp closures

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises the State Highway 1 East TaupÅ Arterial southbound on/off ramps at the Centennial Drive intersection will be closed for repair from this Sunday.

Work to fix the large cracks on the road surface was expected to start last weekend, but was delayed due the forecasted weather.

Work will now start from 6pm this Sunday 20 September and is expected to take around 12 days to complete.

Detours will be in place and clearly signposted, directing road users to use the Broadlands Road intersection. This detour will add approximately 3-4 minutes to a journey.

The northbound on/off ramps will remain open and are unaffected by the closure.

Similar repairs to the southbound on/off ramps at the Broadlands Road intersection are expected to get underway in early October and the Broadlands Road southbound on/off ramps will be closed for this work.

Waka Kotahi expects to share more information about these works closer to their start date.

It’s inevitable that some people will be inconvenienced during this work. We advise motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

Visit Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) website for up to date information on up to date information on road or lane closures, detours, road works, traffic and delays.

Waka Kotahi NZ thanks motorists for their patience.

For more information about the East TaupÅ Arterial safety improvements visit nzta.govt.nz/ETA

