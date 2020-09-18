New bridge submissions - Gore District Council

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 13:07

The Gore District Council’s resource consent applications to build a cable-stay bridge across the Mataura River, near the existing Gore traffic bridge, has attracted 46 submissions.

There are:

26 in opposition

17 in support

2 neutral

1 in support of the concept but opposing the site

The resource consent applications were lodged last month with Environment Southland and the Gore District Council, as the regulating authorities.

Independent Consultant Planner Keith Hovell said there will be a joint hearing to consider the submissions. A date for the hearing has yet to be set.

There are several options as to what happens prior to the hearing, depending on what is contained in the submissions, he said.

These include a pre-hearing meeting involving all the submitters and the applicant, and a request for further information from the applicant.

The proposed new bridge will provide a cycling and walking link, and carry a new water pipeline from the East Gore water treatment plant to the Jacobstown Wells.

It is proposed to locate the bridge near the intersection between Church and Huron streets on the east bank, and Surrey Street on the west bank.

The bridge's dimensions are:

39 metres at its highest point,

90 metres long, and

3 metres wide.