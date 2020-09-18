Road maintenance season underway in Taupo - NZTA

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 13:14

State highways across the TaupÅ region will be repaired and re-sealed over coming months, as Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency’s spring/summer road maintenance programme gets underway.

Waikato Transport System Manager Cara Lauder says Waka Kotahi will be delivering a large amount of roadworks within the region this season to improve the roads, increase safety and make people’s journeys more enjoyable.

"Warmer spring and summer months are the best time for resurfacing as daylight hours are longer and the warm temperatures and dry air help the new seal stick to the road surface."

Some of the significant work sites in and around TaupÅ this season will include completion of the retaining wall projects and resealing/pavement work on State Highway 1 at Te PÅporo/Bulli Point. Following this work, areas around Mission Bay, Waitetoko and Motuoapa will also have new surfacing and road improvements completed.

Various maintenance work will be completed on areas of SH1 Desert Road with some work requiring night time road closures. Work will be spread along the length of the Desert Road, from just south of the SH1/State Highway 41 intersection at Turangi to immediately north of Waiouru.

"Waka Kotahi is committed to ensuring that our state highways remain safe and resilient," Ms Lauder says.

"Last year we delivered our biggest ever annual maintenance programme. This year we will be implementing more short term and cost-effective repair solutions such as pothole repairs and localised patching work rather than more significant maintenance improvements. This should result is less disruption on the network for motorists."

Meanwhile additional safety work continue on SH1 East TaupÅ Arterial route, with the southbound on/off ramps at the Centennial Drive intersection closed for repair. This will be followed by resurfacing of approximately 9km.

Similar repairs to the southbound on/off ramps at the Broadlands Road intersection are expected to get underway in early October and the Broadlands Road southbound on/off ramps will be closed for this work.

Despite the significant roadworks programme, most work will stop before busy holiday travel periods like Labour weekend, Christmas and New Year, to minimise disruption to people’s journeys.

"While we try to keep inconveniences and delays to a minimum, we urge people to plan ahead and allow for some delays from road works.

"We want to keep everyone safe when driving through road work sites, and that includes our road workers. Please slow down, leave space and be patient through road works."