Police seek witnesses to Thames fatal crash

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 13:25

Police are seeking witnesses to Thursday's car vs pedestrian crash on Queen Street in Thames.

An 82-year-old man was transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition but sadly died.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash to assist with our ongoing enquiries into the cause.

Information can be passed on via 105 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting file 200918/2580.