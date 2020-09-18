'Manawatu leaders support united nations sustainable development goals'

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 13:29

Four of ManawatÅ«’s highest achievers will be guiding kÅrero at an upcoming celebration of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) co-hosted by Palmerston North City Council (PNCC), Massey University and the Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA).

The event, on the 25 September 2020, aims to educate and drive home the point that the Goals are relevant to our region. It will ask ‘how can we develop a united framework across the region?’ Participants will have the opportunity to be part of lively discussion which will then feed into a panel kÅrero based on the points and ideas that come out of the evening.

Te Aho TÄmaka leader Linda Jenkinson, Global Entrepreneur and Chair of UNICEF New Zealand will be the keynote speaker. Always a contributor to making the world a better place, Jenkinson co-founded WOW for Africa, a social enterprise supporting women entrepreneurs in Senegal. She is currently leading UNICEF to support the transformation of the Pacific to reach sustainable development goals through private-public partnerships and innovation. COVID-19 has, for the first time, seen UNICEF also working within New Zealand.

Fellow Te Aho TÄmaka leaders Hon. Steve Maharey, Dr Farah Palmer and Vanisa Dhiru will join Jenkinson, along with Professor Glenn Banks from Massey University and community leaders in sustainability.

"The government is committed to these goals and we, as local communities, need to be as well," says Maharey. "I think the framework is a good one, it’s practical, it’s working at a national level and now needs to work at a local level. This event will make the SDGs framework become more visible, helping the region to see that this is something we should be building into the plan for ManawatÅ«."

Supporting the event from Hamilton is former Archbishop of New Zealand and representative to the Holy See in Rome, Sir David Moxon. Moxon, also a Te Aho TÄmaka leader, worked with the United Nations around ensuring that the issue of human trafficking and modern slavery be included in the goals. "All the goals have been identified by United Nations research and experience as the most likely to offer a restorative and transformative way forward for humanity," says Moxon. "The great pain and suffering of the world will be addressed to some extent by focussing on these specific areas. They get to the heart of the matter"

The event will be held at Te Manawa at 5:30pm on Friday 25 September and includes an opportunity to mix and mingle prior to the main event. It is a free event; however, RSVP’s are essential.