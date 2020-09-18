Night time closures and road layout changes at Johnstones Hill tunnels - NX2

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 14:58

The Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth Project advises that there will be night time lane closures and road layout changes on State Highway 1 (SH1) near the Johnstones Hill Tunnels over the next few months.

The works will be carried out in stages to enable the widening of SH1 north of the tunnels where it will eventually connect to the section of new motorway still under construction.

"For the past couple of years, we have been building the new alignment alongside State Highway 1. Now we’re working to bring the old and new two together which is very exciting." says Vicente Valencia.

The work starting on Sunday, 20 September will make temporary lane closures and road layout changes on the PÅ«hoi side of the tunnels. This is to create protected space for the construction team to start widening SH1 lanes coming out of the northbound tunnel.

From Sunday 20 September to Thursday 01 October (not including Friday and Saturday) the northbound tunnel will be closed at night. All northbound SH1 traffic will be moved to a southbound tunnel lane with stop/go traffic management in place.

The Hibiscus Coast Highway northbound lane will also be closed, with traffic diverted onto the southbound lane under stop/go traffic management. Stop/go traffic management will be in place from 8.00PM to 5.00AM.

"Safety is our highest priority and the reduced speed limit of 60km/h will remain in place for the duration of the works. While we will try to limit disruption to traffic flows, road users should plan ahead and allow more time for their journey," says Vicente Valencia.

NX2 would like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding during this time.

"We ask that drivers keep to the temporary speed limit for the safety of our work crews and road users, drive to the conditions and don’t be distracted by work activity."

The new Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth motorway will extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstones Hill tunnels to just north of Warkworth. It will vastly improve the safety, connectivity and resilience of the transport network between Northland and Auckland, helping to boost the economic potential of the Northland region.