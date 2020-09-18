Incident at Kingsland Train Station - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are responding to an incident at Kingsland Train Station where a person has been struck by a train.
Police and emergency services were called to the station on New North Road about 3.15pm today.
A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Train services are currently suspended in the area while Police remain at the scene.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice