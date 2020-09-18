First glimpse of Hundertwasser Art Centre revealed

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 20:25

The first glimpse of what Whangârei’s Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Mâori Art Gallery will actually look like has been revealed, more than two years since work began.

For months the entire building has been wrapped in a plastic shroud as plasterers, tilers and bricklayers worked on the intricate detail of the facade. Today, a section covering an entire side wall was removed and the unmistakable Hundertwasser architectural style of irregular lines and contrasting textures and colours was seen for the first time.

Tens of thousands of coloured tiles and 40,000 recycled red bricks are being used on the exterior of the building and its immediate surrounds. Lead tiling contractor Bruce Hancock said the experience was completely unique.

"Tilers normally lay in straight, geometric lines but there are none of these on this building. It is all curves to mimic the way things are in nature. It has been a real challenge to achieve but this building will itself be a work of art once it’s complete", Mr Hancock said.

Hundertwasser Art Centre will house the only permanent collection of Hundertwasser works outside of Austria and be the new home of the Wairau Mâori Art Gallery, a national gallery dedicated to contemporary Mâori art.

Work on the exterior of the building is expected to continue for several months, while preparations are underway for planting on the rooftop. 540 cubic meters of soil - approximately 5400 wheelbarrow loads - will be lifted onto the building to create what will become the largest afforested roof in the southern hemisphere.

Whangarei Art Museum Trust chief executive Kathleen Drumm, who leads the project, said it was exciting to see the building reveal itself.

"The care and expertise displayed by the local artisans working on the exterior has been exceptional and today we see for the first time some of the results of their efforts" Ms Drumm said.

"What we are building is totally unique and will become an iconic new cultural and tourism destination for Northland. It will attract tens of thousands of visitors each year who will spend time in the city and wider region, so the benefits will be shared by all," Ms Drumm said.

So far more than 500 people have been employed by the project. There are 65 people currently working on site. Hundertwasser Art Centre will open in December 2021.

About Whangârei Art Museum

Whangârei Art Museum (WAM) is the public art gallery of the Whangârei District, and custodians of its art collection and public art works. The Art Museum is Northland’s only public art gallery, and the venue for exhibitions which are designed to showcase the diversity of creative art practice in New Zealand and beyond. WAM Trust is also the governing body of the under-construction Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Mâori Art Gallery.