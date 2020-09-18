One person dies following serious crash

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 22:30

One person has died at the scene following a serious crash near the Upper Harbour Motorway Hobsonville.

The single-vehicle crash between Squadron Drive and Brigham Creek Road was reported around 8.30pm.

It appears a motorcyclist riding southbound had fallen off their bike and was struck by another vehicle.

The westbound lane is closed and the eastbound lane is open and diversions are in place.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.