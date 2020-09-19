2020 Matariki Awards winners announced tonight

Saturday, 19 September, 2020 - 17:03

The stars have aligned with the rescheduled NgÄ WhetÅ« o Matariki Awards 2020 now taking place during MÄori Language Week 2020.

The Awards, which were originally scheduled to take place in Auckland last month with a live audience of 500, was postponed with the Government’s announcement of COVID-19 alert level three.

MÄori Television, TÄhÅ«hÅ« RangapÅ«, Shane Taurima says that while COVID-19 presented initial challenges for NgÄ WhetÅ« o Matariki it has provided an opportunity to rethink the way the network delivers the event.

"The team has innovated and worked tirelessly to ensure we can honour the finalists and recipients in a way that really brings to life the achievements of these individuals, organisations and communities. This is a new way of working and captures the spirit of Matariki", says Taurima.

"With no option for a traditional awards ceremony we did what we do best and changed the way we deliver the awards to ensure our people would still be recogised in such a challenging year. Our production crews visited finalists in their homes and communities to capture their celebrations. These stories recognise the contribution these people have made to MÄori achievement and Aoteaora and create a valuable broadcast archive for years to come", he says.

In its fifth year, NgÄ WhetÅ« o Matariki, recognise outstanding MÄori achievement and celebrate the best of us - ngÄ toa o ngÄ toa. This year includes an additional category that recognises outstanding contribution to community during COVID-19 lockdown.

A special two-hour broadcast with 27 finalists and 11 categories broadcasts on all MÄori Television platforms at 7pm tonight, Saturday 19 September.