One person has died following crash on 12 September

A person who was critically injured in a crash on Simpson Road in Ranui on 12 September has died in hospital today.
The single-vehicle crash occurred around 12.40pm.
Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
