Serious crash in Dunedin

Emergency services were called about 3.45am to Ravensbourne Road, Maia, Dunedin, following a serious single-car crash.
One person died at the scene.
Two other people were transported to hospital.
The road remains closed this morning with diversions in place.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
