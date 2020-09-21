Covid-19 forces postponement of annual expo for older people - HDC

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 11:42

Horowhenua District Council’s popular Age on the Go Expo, which attracts hundreds of older people every October, has been postponed until next year due to COVID-19.

Council’s Community Development Advisor, Neil Hirini, said Council regretted the need to postpone the event, but was confident it was the responsible decision.

"Protecting the health and wellbeing of our older community is our priority. Given that older people are among those most vulnerable to COVID-19, holding the expo in early October would pose an unacceptable risk. Putting the expo on hold will remove any anxiety for visitors, stallholders and organisers, and enable more people to feel safe and comfortable about attending.

"We trust that everyone will understand and support our decision, and we assure those looking forward to the expo that we’ll reschedule it as soon as conditions are more favourable."

The Age on the Go Expo was originally scheduled for Friday 2 October 2020, but is now likely to be held in March or April 2021, with the exact date to be confirmed in the future. The expo provides information, education and entertainment for older people in Horowhenua, with a focus on health, fun and support.