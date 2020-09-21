Partnership to ensure safer travel to Taieri schools

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 12:16

The Dunedin City Council, Mosgiel - Taieri Community Board and schools are working together to ensure children can get to school in safe and healthy ways around Mosgiel and Outram.

As part of the Mosgiel - Taieri Safer School Streets project, trials of road safety work begin soon, including seven new crossing points, three improved crossing points and temporary kerb buildouts at four intersections (see map below).

Temporary infrastructure will be installed on Bush and Factory Roads as well as Argyle Street (outside Elmgrove School) and Green Street (outside Silverstream School). A new crossing will be installed in Formby Street (outside Outram School) and an existing crossing upgraded in Beaumaris Street, Outram.

Road safety improvements will be made around East Taieri School later this year, as part of a separate project.

The community board, schools, parents and students have expressed concern about poor driver behaviour (speeding and u-turning) outside school gates and the lack of safe crossings and cycling/scootering routes.

The DCC Group Manager Transport Jeanine Benson says, "Through our school survey, we know many children, parents and teachers don't feel safe getting to and from Mosgiel and Outram schools. This temporary work will improve overall road safety and increase accessibility."

The Chair of the Mosgiel Taieri Community Board Joy Davis says, "These improvements are a great opportunity to encourage students and families to walk, cycle or scooter to school, which our flat area is ideal for and to test whether they improve safety. We’ll be asking the community and schools what they think about this work, which will feed back into the DCC plans."

The work will be installed during the school holidays between Saturday, 26 September and Sunday, 11 October.

The total project cost is $150,000. This project received 90% of its funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Innovating Streets for People Fund. Innovating Streets supports local councils and communities to change how streets are functioning to create safer, healthier and more people-friendly towns and cities.

You can have your say on this work at www.dunedin.govt.nz/taieri-safer-streets until 2 November 2020.

Trial background

DCC trials road safety improvements to test them with users before committing to major investment and making them permanent. Our testing enables communities such as Mosgiel-Taieri to see what their streets could be like and means people can give more informed feedback. If there are issues, the temporary work can be easily removed or changed.\