A heads up on DCC plans for upcoming decade

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 13:51

What should the Dunedin City Council’s priorities be for the next 10 years?

The DCC is putting together plans and budgets for the next decade and wants to know what residents think is important. Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says, "We were already facing some big challenges and making plans at the moment is difficult, given there’s so much uncertainty.

"Not only are we dealing with the longer term impact of COVID-19, we have challenges around things like responding to climate change and the planned water reforms.

"We think we need to keep doing what we’re doing - investing in our city while still planning for Dunedin to grow. If we continue to invest, we’ll be improving the city and helping its economic recovery through spending and jobs."

At this stage there is a lot of pressure on DCC budgets. Much of this is because the DCC has to fix or replace assets that are wearing out, such as water and wastewater pipes and buildings it owns.

Mr Hawkins says, "It’s difficult to balance the income we have with all the things the community wants, and that’s before we think about new projects and initiatives such as possibly introducing an improved kerbside rubbish and recycling service.

"We will need to decide whether to increase rates further, put up fees and charges, borrow more, cut costs or delay or not do some projects. We may have to do a combination of these things."

Visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/draft-10yearplan for more information and to have your say. Feedback closes at noon on Friday, 30 October.

The DCC is doing a quick check in with residents now before talking with the community in much more detail next year as the 10 year plan for 2021-31 is developed. Formal consultation on the draft 10 year plan is likely to be in March-April next year.