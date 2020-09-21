Tararua District Council announce new chief executive

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 15:36

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis is pleased to announce the council has appointed Bryan Nicholson as the new chief executive of Tararua District Council.

Bryan brings more than 15 years of high-level management experience, including six and a half years as a member of Whanganui District Council’s Executive Leadership team. For the last four and a half years, he has held the role of Chief Operating Officer. Prior to this, he worked in a senior role for the University of Auckland.

"After a robust recruitment process and an array of high calibre applicants, we’re pleased to have secured Bryan to lead our council." said Mayor Collis.

"Bryan impressed us with his proven ability to deliver long term strategies, alongside a keen understanding of how things work on the ground. It’s important that we have someone who can drive a vision from the top, as well as harness the best of everyone in both our council and the wider district, and Bryan is that person."

We would like to acknowledge our departing Chief Executive Blair King, who has worked hard for our region.

Situated on the south-east coast of the North Island and sitting at the foothills of the Tararua and Ruahine ranges, the Tararua District boasts natural beauty, friendly people and an uncrowded lifestyle. The economy is based on agriculture, manufacturing and services, and is spread across both a wide rural community and the urban centres of Pahiatua, EketÄhuna, Norsewood, Woodville and Dannevirke.

Prior to his time in local government, Bryan was a Sergeant in the New Zealand Police and a team leader in the New Zealand Defence Force.

"Throughout his career Bryan has led and grown those around him. We have a lot of potential within our council, and Bryan’s experience will be vital to championing this."