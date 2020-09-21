Police appeal for witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash in Hobsonville

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 15:45

Waitemata Police are appealing for any witnesses following a fatal motorcycle crash on SH18, Hobsonville on Friday night.

The crash occurred at around 8.30pm on Friday night on SH18, westbound between Squadron Drive and Brigham Creek.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the crash, or witnessed a group of motorcyclists travelling westbound on SH18 prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 200919/5024.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.