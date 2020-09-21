'Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins urges continued effort'

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 16:29

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins is encouraging everyone to continue with their COVID-19 contact tracing efforts despite today’s move to Alert Level 1.

Mr Hawkins says continued effort, including good hygiene practices, will be needed to keep the virus at bay and avoid a return to higher levels of restriction.

"We should rightly be pleased to see the step down to Alert Level 1, but we need to remember how easily that can change.

"Everyone needs to continue to do their bit to keep COVID-19 under control and away from the most vulnerable members of our community."

Today’s government announcement means that as of 11.59pm, Dunedin will join other centres - except Auckland - in stepping down to Alert Level 1.

Most Dunedin City Council services and facilities were already operating at Alert Level 2, but with some restrictions including physical distancing.

With the step down to Alert Level 1, all services will now return to normal, although contact tracing - via the NZ COVID Tracer app or a paper diary - will remain important.

People should also continue to practise good hygiene and stay home if sick.