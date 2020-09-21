Pukeiti welcomes new eatery - council

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 16:41

Say hello to Rainforest Eatery, the vibrant new cafe nestled in the heart of Pukeiti - serving up old school favourites with a modern twist.

Rainforest Eatery is the latest venture by local chef Graeme Cawsey, who is also behind family-run The Baking Co in Stratford.

Set to open on Friday 25 September, Rainforest Eatery has a focus on fresh, real food ingredients and everything on the menu is lovingly made from scratch.

"Our food philosophy is simple. Flour, milk and eggs is all you need," Graeme says. "We will never use additives, preservatives or colouring and many of our dishes actually cater to vegan, keto and dairy free diets."

Rainforest Eatery will have an ever evolving menu, following the seasons at Pukeiti. Think fresh breads and sandwiches made from scratch, hearty salads and soups and of course the famous donuts and sweet treats found at The Baking Co will be on offer at Rainforest Eatery too.

With local being a key factor, it’s also no surprise it will also be serving up Proof and Stock coffee for those needing their caffeine fix before hitting the Pukeiti trails.

Graeme brings a lifetime of experience working in the local hospo scene plus teaching cheffing at WITT, before opening The Baking Co in Stratford with his nephew. With The Baking Co taking off with great success, Rainforest Eatery was a great evolution for this family team.

"The brand new facilities and well set-up kitchen has huge potential," Graeme says.

Rainforest Eatery is sure to be a hot spot for those looking to refuel after exploring the many tracks and trails at Pukeiti. The space, formerly occupied by the Founders Café, is modern and the natural elements from Pukeiti flow inside with lush indoor plants, while the outdoor seating options on the deck offer views over the main lawn and gardens.

Rainforest Eatery will also be the dedicated onsite caterer for the three Regional Garden venues (Pukeiti, TÅ«pare, Hollard Gardens). From grazing platters to full course meals, the tight knit team are ready to cater for any event.

Rainforest Eatery opens on Friday 25 September.

September - February: Open every day except Christmas. 10am - 4pm

March - May: Wed to Sunday. 10am - 4pm