Tauranga to sizzle this summer with Battle of the BBQs

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 17:09

The inaugural Battle of the BBQs Tauranga has been unveiled and is set to bring together Kiwis for the BBQ cook-off of the year.

The barbeque festival will be held across two days on Saturday 30 January and Sunday 31 January 2021 at a yet to be disclosed location in the heart of Mount Maunganui.

Event organiser, Natasha Thomas, who heads up Event Gurus, is excited to be bringing Bay of Plenty locals this event, the first of its kind to be held locally.

Thomas, who was part of the duo that put on the successful Tauranga Food Wine and Music Festival in November last year, says she drew on her passion for entertaining and cooking to create Battle of the BBQs. Determined to come up with a family friendly event that would cater to foodies and families alike, Thomas thought what better place to start than around a barbeque.

"Let’s face it, us Kiwis adore a good barbie! We love getting our mates and families together for sausages, steak, kebabs, grilled fish and anything else we can chuck on the barbeque. The food prep ahead of a barbeque is fun too, and helps build anticipation for mealtime!

"So, this event seemed like a natural idea, one that I’m thrilled to bring to life in my local area and give locals something to look forward to this summer."

The Battle of the BBQs welcomes teams from all over New Zealand to sign up to battle it out over the weekend and go into win a share of cash and prizes to the value of $10,000 and the title of ‘Master of the Grill Tauranga’.

Registration is now available online through the website www.battleofthebbqs.co.nz.

"My family and friends can get quite competitive with cooking ribs or creating their signature dish! I can’t wait to see what New Zealanders come up with to impress the crowds, and judges on the weekend!"

Those who fancy themselves a seasoned BBQ cook will be judged by a panel made up of representatives from the New Zealand Barbeque Association and professional chefs. Thomas is also recruiting for passionate meat connoisseurs to join the judging panel.

Thomas says Battle of the BBQs will have a positive impact on hospitality and tourism in the local area - after what has been a tough year for businesses affected by COVID.

"We are catering for everyone, with entertainment galore from local and national musicians, plus heaps of great family friendly entertainment for the whole family," she says.

"We even have something fun planned for the car buffs with a Classic car and hot rod show at the event."

Battle of the BBQs will also showcase a wide range of barbeque makes and models, essential items, accessories and local restaurants, cafes, food trucks, beverages, organic/vegan operators and catering companies.

"We look forward to welcoming Bay of Plenty locals, and people from further afield to this unique event!"

Tickets are on sale now via www.battleofthebbqs.co.nz