Work on Frimley water treatment and storage facility starts - council

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 16:51

Construction of the new water treatment and storage facility in Frimley has started today [Monday, September 21].

The Resource Consent process was finalised on Thursday afternoon, allowing the project to proceed.

The facility is a major component of Hastings District Council’s Drinking Water Strategy, designed to improve the safety of the public drinking water supplies. It will also add capacity and resilience to the drinking water network.

Over the first week site fencing will be erected and 12 trees in the work area removed. Council is keeping timber from the tallest native tree, a totara, which will be carved into a pou for the park.

More than 45 trees in the immediate area of the new facility will be retained and 20 new ones planted.

Two further trees outside of the project area are being removed at the same time as they have been assessed by an independent arborist as old and unsafe. Those two trees, on the boundary with Hastings Girls High School, will be replaced. The project is expected to be completed in August next year, weather and ground conditions permitting.

The facility will connect to pipework being installed in the Frimley area. That project is proceeding on time and on budget, says project manager Herman Wismeyer.

Full traffic management remains in place, particularly in the area of the Nottingley Rd and Frimley Rd roundabout, where traffic detours apply.

The pipe project is expected to be finished by mid-November, again weather and ground conditions permitting.

"Using an underground drilling process to install the pipes, rather than the traditional trenching, means we can get the pipes laid much more quickly and with less disruption to the public, which is pleasing for everybody," said Mr Wismeyer.

The pipework in Omahu Rd has been completed and the road surface repaired.