Police seek information on aggravated robbery in Havelock North

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 16:50

Police are seeking information following the aggravated robbery of a taxi driver in Hastings early yesterday morning.

Shortly before 1am a taxi driver was assaulted and robbed in Brookvale Road, Havelock North, Hastings.

He was assaulted by five males, suffered moderate injuries and was hospitalised.

The offenders took a tablet from the vehicle, which was later located at the intersection of Te Mata Road and Simla Avenue.

Enquires are ongoing.

Police are seeking any information which may assist in locating these offenders.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around 1am, or has any other information that may help, is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 200920/7645.