Mayors' Taskforce for Jobs providing opportunities for our local young people - council

The Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) Community Recovery initiative continues to flourish in regions throughout Aotearoa.

The Grey District Council, supported by the MTFJ, Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), is working towards the vision of local young people under 25 being able to access employment, and gain skills to become more sustainable in their communities. This is especially important in the current environment, where the economic impact of Covid-19 has the potential to create more barriers for our young people.

MTFJ is a nationwide network of New Zealand’s Mayors, all striving towards zero youth unemployment in their districts.

Following the success of the pilot programme, featuring rural mayors connecting youth in their regions with local small businesses, Industry Partnerships at MSD and the MTFJ Core Group scaled up the initiative around the country, to include up to 23 Rural Councils.

"Partnering with MSD is a big win for the Taskforce - it’s an endorsement of the work we’re doing and the belief that we have, that mayors can successfully connect youth and businesses. This programme has big net benefits not just for youth, but for our entire country, both socially and economically" says MTFJ Chair and Åtorohanga Mayor Max Baxter.

A productive meeting was held at the Grey District Council last week for the launch of the MTFJ, attended by Council and regional representatives of the Ministry of Social Development.

"I am excited to be involved in the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs initiative. It is a great opportunity to engage with our local businesses and the people of our community and to offer them some assistance and incentives to help them through this unprecedented time. Council have employed Marina Tomasi-Atkinson to be the Grey District Coordinator and we have started to engage with our local businesses and are having positive outcomes in the early stages." Says Grey District Mayor Tania Gibson. "There are opportunities arising from discussions with employers and new training avenues for our youth, so this is great to hear."

"We’re keen to get underway with this community recovery programme focussed on getting youth into employment," said Ministry of Social Development Regional Commissioner for the West Coast, Nelson and Marlborough, Craig Churchill. "Young people are the future and we want to encourage them to stay in the region and be part of the West Coast recovery."

Grey District Council and MSD will continue to work with local Rangatahi to enhance their opportunities and skills.

