Two people before courts in relation to fatal June crash

A 34-year-old man is currently before the courts in relation to a fatal crash on White Pine Bush Road, near Whakatane, on June 6.
He is remanded in custody and due in Tauranga District Court on 30 September on a manslaughter charge, two of driving while disqualified, and one charge of driving dangerously causing injury.
He is also due in court on October 1 on a number of charges of perverting the course of justice, for which he is jointly charged with a 22-year-old woman also appearing on the same day.
The deceased in the crash was 34-year-old Grant Stuart Wilson, of Taneatua.
Police's thoughts remain with his family.
