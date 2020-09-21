Two people before courts in relation to fatal June crash

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 18:30

A 34-year-old man is currently before the courts in relation to a fatal crash on White Pine Bush Road, near Whakatane, on June 6.

He is remanded in custody and due in Tauranga District Court on 30 September on a manslaughter charge, two of driving while disqualified, and one charge of driving dangerously causing injury.

He is also due in court on October 1 on a number of charges of perverting the course of justice, for which he is jointly charged with a 22-year-old woman also appearing on the same day.

The deceased in the crash was 34-year-old Grant Stuart Wilson, of Taneatua.

Police's thoughts remain with his family.