Serious crash on Pembroke St in Hamilton

Police and emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Pembroke St, Hamilton.
The single-vehicle crash was reported at 5:44am.
Initial indications suggest one person is seriously injured.
The road is closed and is likely to stay closed for several hours, diversions are in place.
