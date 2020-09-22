35 years of dedication to Maori wellbeing celebrated

Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 - 10:24

A celebration of 35 years working with whÄnau in the Heretaunga community was celebrated with a short history lesson, waiata and the cutting of the cake this morning.

Iwi chair Ngahiwi Tomoana provided the history of the kaupapa MÄori organisation which went from humble beginnings starting in a back shed in Flaxmere to canny investments that enabled the purchase of it’s current site in Orchard Road, Camberley.

The Incorporated Trusts first employee Marei Apatu now Te KaihautÅ«, Te Manaaki Taiao at Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, dedicated to supporting Marae and HapÅ« to identify and prioritise aspirations to benefit future generations.

Chairman, Mike Paku acknowledged the first appointed CEO, Alayna Watene for the key part she played in establishing firm foundations for TToH to expand into the family-focused organisation that it is today.

"George Reedy has the vision and more than 300 amazing staff that he will now lead through NgÄkau Aotea, the next exciting phase for the organisation," said Mr Paku

"We are very clear about what we are doing, the direction we are heading in, and what we want to achieve over the next 35 years."