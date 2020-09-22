Nigel Latta next guest for Buddy Banter online event

Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 - 11:40

Big Buddy announces Nigel Latta as October guest in virtual speaker series "Big Buddy Banter", raising money for boys without fathers in their lives.

Big Buddy, a Not for Profit that supports boys without fathers in their lives, is delighted to announce that Nigel Latta will be appearing as the next guest in "Buddy Banter", an online event series to raise funds for the organization. The virtual event will be held on Monday October 12 at 7.30pm. Nigel follows All Blacks coach Ian Foster and Sir John Kirwan who have appeared in recent months, generously offering their time so as to raise funds for Big Buddy. Nigel will speak on the topic of parenting, with the conversation led by questions from viewers. The interview will be hosted by broadcaster Roman Travers, a Big Buddy himself.

The "Buddy Banter" online series was created as a means of fundraising when planning for physical events proved difficult, as a result of COVID19. Attendees access the event through online donation.

Says Paul Burns, CEO of Big Buddy NZ, "We have been fans of Nigel’s work for many years. He has incredible experience in such a broad range of social issues, but he is able to translate all the science into practical, down to earth advice which we can all relate to and work with. We are so grateful that Nigel is sharing his expertise to make a positive difference for Big Buddy - it’s an incredible opportunity for people to ask Nigel questions directly".

Buddy Banter with Nigel Latta will be held online on Monday, October 12th at 7.30pm. During the one hour event Nigel will be interviewed by broadcaster, and Big Buddy, Roman Travers. Virtual attendance is by donation (from $15) which will go towards raising funds for Big Buddy, tickets can be purchased at bigbuddy.org.nz/banter/

Proceeds from all ticket sales go towards Big Buddy.