TRC meets 'extraordinary challenges' of 2019/2020 year - council

Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 - 13:04

The year to July 31 brought unprecedented and extraordinary challenges but the Taranaki Regional Council emerged in good financial shape and with most operational targets achieved or exceeded, says Council Chair David MacLeod.

The impacts of COVID-19 will be felt for the foreseeable future but the Council is well placed to meet this and other challenges that lie ahead, Mr MacLeod said as the Council adopted its 2019/2020 Annual Report today.

"The Council was able to deliver the majority of its core services during the national lockdown period from March to May," he says. "It was pleasing that no significant technical or logistical issues arose from having staff working from home."

While the Council’s public transport operations took a hit during the lockdown, passenger numbers and farebox returns are beginning to recover.

A positive note was a $20m ‘shovel-ready’ Government grant for the Yarrow Stadium repair and refurbishment project, which will result in a 40% reduction in targeted stadium rates from July 2021.

Freshwater ecological health continued its improving trend during the year, with one of the main drivers being the Council’s riparian management programme. During the 2019/2020 year, participating farmers voluntarily:

- Took delivery of almost 600,000 Council-supplied native plants for riparian protection - a record number despite COVID-19 restrictions.

- Completed 338.5km of new fencing, taking total of new fencing to 5,386km.

- Completed 444.7km of new planting taking the total of new planting to 3,553km.

Taking pre-existing protection into account, total streambank fencing is now 14,174km and the total vegetated where recommended is now 9,419km.

Mr MacLeod says the Riparian Management Programme will stand the region in good stead as the Government rolls out its ‘Action for Healthy Waterways’ initiative. While some initial proposals have been moderated or modified in the face of strong arguments by the Council and others, there are still significant implications including extra costs for the Council and consent-holders.

He says the Council takes issue with aspects of the package but it can’t ignore the new requirements. "The Council and the community have a history of meeting challenges with the most effective and pragmatic solutions that suit this region. Now we must do it again."

The end of the 2019/2020 financial year also marked the end of an era with the retirement of Basil Chamberlain, the Chief Executive since the Council’s establishment and his work with its predecessor organisations.

"Basil was fully committed to the region for all of those 40 years and made an extraordinary contribution," says Mr MacLeod. "The region has benefited immensely from his powerful intellect and his superb ability to strategize and develop robust and effective processes and programmes."

The new Chief Executive is Steve Ruru, who takes up the position in early October. He has previously been Chief Executive of Southland District Council, Kaipara District Council and Thames-Coromandel District Council.

The TRC finished the 2019/2020 financial year with a surplus of $5.99m, predominately made up of property and asset revaluations ($1.45m), dividends in excess of budget ($1m) and unbudgeted revenue related to Waitara leasehold land legislation ($2.5m). Excluding these, the budget surplus was about 3% of turnover.