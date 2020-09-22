Southland advisory group established - council

Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 - 13:21

A hui was held on Friday (18/09) to establish an advisory group which would be looking at the implementation of the new national freshwater regulations. It was attended by farming leaders, industry representatives, Regional Council staff and Government officials.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said the hui came from a desire to work with the Southland community to find practical solutions to the new freshwater regulations, particularly focusing on the intensive winter grazing provisions. The advisory group had been one of the outcomes of a meeting between Ministers David Parker and Damien O’Connor, farming leaders and Environment Southland staff and councillors last week.

The hui on Friday established the advisory group with representation from the rural sector and industry groups. It was also agreed that Fish and Game and iwi would be invited to be a part of this group.

Chairman Horrell said he felt the ministers had been listening and were keen to receive advice.

"The group will focus on providing recommendations on fine tuning the regulations on intensive winter grazing, as well as looking at the role Farm Environment Plans could play in the implementation of the regulations."

Those attending the hui acknowledged there was a need to improve water quality in Southland and the advisory group would focus on achieving this in a practical way.

The group will liaise regularly with the wider hui members and with Otago Regional Council, Environment Canterbury, the wider regional sector and ensure there are connections with national work already underway.

The first meeting of the advisory group will be held next week.