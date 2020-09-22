'Embracing Te Ao Maori at Te Putea Matua'

Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 - 13:22

Mahuru MÄori is about celebrating and promoting Te Reo and Tikanga MÄori, providing resources that New Zealanders can use year round. Te PÅ«tea Matua - Reserve Bank of New Zealand - is taking the same approach as it implements and deepens its Te Ao MÄori strategy.

"Showing leadership, building our confidence and broadening our focus and engagement on Te Ao MÄori is how we will achieve our vision of being a ‘Great Team, Best Central Bank," Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said.

Translating the key metrics of the Financial Strength Dashboard into Te Reo MÄori is underway as part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to Te Reo and Tikanga MÄori.

"Offering a Te Reo Dashboard is one of the ways we can engage more deeply with MÄori, and help all New Zealanders access information to make informed decisions," Mr Orr said.

This translation exercise, led by licensed translators, has also resulted in the development of some new financial vocabulary. Plans are underway for making these words easily accessible for reo MÄori speakers, including engagement with the advisory council of online MÄori language dictionary Te Aka.

"Over the past year, Te PÅ«tea Matua has visited MÄori businesses, expanded iwi outreach, and met with MÄori business leaders and representatives within banks to discuss Kaupapa MÄori issues," says Assistant Governor/General Manager Governance, Strategy and Corporate Relations Simone Robbers said.

"Te PÅ«tea Matua has also consulted with MÄori on kaupapa like the Future of Cash and the recent Capital review. These are important steps towards recognising and committing to the power of diversity and inclusion in all areas of our work. This work only starts here, not finishes here."

Te PÅ«tea Matua recently launched its new cultural kete (basket) app ‘Haumi’, making it the first central bank to launch an app dedicated to its indigenous language and culture.

The app includes audio and descriptions on how to pronounce commonly used Te Reo MÄori words, provides email phrases, a guide to put together a pepeha, information on general tikanga and kawa (protocols and etiquette), various karakia (blessings), waiata (songs) and more.

"Haumi is a practical tool to further our people’s Te Reo and Tikanga knowledge, and embed our Te Ao strategy in all parts of our work," says Ms Robbers.

"The app and our internal Te Reo and Tikanga wÄnanga (workshops) are just some of the ways Te PÅ«tea Matua is building cultural inclusivity and understanding."