'Embracing Te Ao Maori at Te Putea Matua'

Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 - 13:22

Mahuru Māori is about celebrating and promoting Te Reo and Tikanga Māori, providing resources that New Zealanders can use year round. Te Pūtea Matua - Reserve Bank of New Zealand - is taking the same approach as it implements and deepens its Te Ao Māori strategy.

"Showing leadership, building our confidence and broadening our focus and engagement on Te Ao Māori is how we will achieve our vision of being a ‘Great Team, Best Central Bank," Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said.

Translating the key metrics of the Financial Strength Dashboard into Te Reo Māori is underway as part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to Te Reo and Tikanga Māori.

"Offering a Te Reo Dashboard is one of the ways we can engage more deeply with Māori, and help all New Zealanders access information to make informed decisions," Mr Orr said.

This translation exercise, led by licensed translators, has also resulted in the development of some new financial vocabulary. Plans are underway for making these words easily accessible for reo Māori speakers, including engagement with the advisory council of online Māori language dictionary Te Aka.

"Over the past year, Te Pūtea Matua has visited Māori businesses, expanded iwi outreach, and met with Māori business leaders and representatives within banks to discuss Kaupapa Māori issues," says Assistant Governor/General Manager Governance, Strategy and Corporate Relations Simone Robbers said.

"Te Pūtea Matua has also consulted with Māori on kaupapa like the Future of Cash and the recent Capital review. These are important steps towards recognising and committing to the power of diversity and inclusion in all areas of our work. This work only starts here, not finishes here."

Te PÅ«tea Matua recently launched its new cultural kete (basket) app ‘Haumi’, making it the first central bank to launch an app dedicated to its indigenous language and culture.

The app includes audio and descriptions on how to pronounce commonly used Te Reo Māori words, provides email phrases, a guide to put together a pepeha, information on general tikanga and kawa (protocols and etiquette), various karakia (blessings), waiata (songs) and more.

"Haumi is a practical tool to further our people’s Te Reo and Tikanga knowledge, and embed our Te Ao strategy in all parts of our work," says Ms Robbers.

"The app and our internal Te Reo and Tikanga wānanga (workshops) are just some of the ways Te Pūtea Matua is building cultural inclusivity and understanding."