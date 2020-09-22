Waitaki enjoys 'excellent' reputation scores in annual residents' survey

Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 - 15:26

The results are in and council is pleased to see a significant improvement in overall reputation amongst the 10 segments of the Waitaki population monitored each year. The independent survey company Key Research analyses Waitaki District Council’s reputation benchmarks annually. The results are reported by segment, including: ‘all residents’, as well as the Åamaru, Corriedale, Waihemo and Ahuriri communities. Key Research also reports on responses from those members of the population aged 18-39, 40-59, 60+, as well as from those members of the community identifying as non-MÄori and MÄori.

In 2018 ‘excellent’ reputation scores were achieved for Åamaru and those aged 60+. However, in 2020, ‘excellent’ reputation scores increased considerably and were achieved for ‘all residents’, Åamaru, Corriedale, those aged 18-39, 40-59, and 60+, and for both non-MÄori and MÄori participants.

Waitaki Chief Executive Fergus Power congratulated Council’s Communications staff, and said that he believed that a determination to improve communications, with an increased emphasis on transparency, responsiveness and face-to-face public engagement by both elected members and staff had reaped these very positive results.

The survey results would be available on the council website from tomorrow.