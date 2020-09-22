Re-Shape Waikato: Final week to complete the Representation Review Community Survey

Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 - 16:22

Waikato District Council is asking its communities to complete a survey about what is most important about their communities. The purpose of the survey is to collect information on ‘communities of interest’ for the 2019-2021 Representation Review Project - Re-Shape Waikato.

The survey is the first stage in a three-part engagement effort to gather information from throughout the Waikato district that will help inform Council’s decisions on what our representation arrangements will be for the 2022 local government elections.

Democracy Manager, Brendan Stringer, says the representation review is a great opportunity for the community to have input and help design their local representation so that it best reflects their needs.

"To get the best, fairest and most relevant representation for our district, whether it’s through the number of wards, Councillors or community boards, we really need to know what the communities around our district are thinking. This is why we’ve put extra emphasis on early engagement to gather this information."

If you have any questions about making a submission you can contact us at Democracy@waidc.govt.nz.

The survey has attracted over 350 responses so far and is open until Sunday 27 September after which, the next stages of engagement will begin.