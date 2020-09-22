Student Volunteer Army Camp at Lake Wakatipu

Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 - 17:08

On Friday 18th September, the UC Student Volunteer Army hosted its second camp of the year around the beautiful Lake Wakatipu. The SVA’s community outreach camps were created to give volunteers an opportunity to make an impact in communities across New Zealand and explore regions outside of Christchurch. Around 85 students joined in for the first trip that the SVA has made to Queenstown.

On Saturday, several projects were undertaken across Queenstown. The first was hosted by The Kiwi Birdlife Park, to help with track maintenance and weeding around the native bush. The other three projects involved supporting the Wakatipu Reforestation Trust which had been set back in its schedule due to COVID-19.

As well as the full UC SVA exec team, the president and vice-president of the newly established Otago SVA (Paris Fan and Yezen Kubba) came along to experience how an SVA event is run in the hopes of expanding the Student Volunteer Army initiative to universities across New Zealand.

During the stay in Queenstown, the students had the chance to explore the city and were treated to a barbecue by the lake-front after all of their hard work. The volunteers and the student executive enjoyed the project areas and the community involved and they hope to return to Lake Wakatipu in the future.