Road upgrades making all the difference - Gisborne District Council

Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 09:34

Gordon Brown has been driving TairÄwhiti’s rural roads as a meter reader for more than 15 years.

He drives the same roads every three to six months and said the current local road upgrades are making a world of difference.

"Upgrades like these mean safer journeys, not only for us, but also for the school bus drivers, posties, residents, everyone who drives these roads," said Mr Brown.

"It’s not just spot metalling here and there that’s being done, they’re metalling and doing drainage works along whole roads. I want to thank everyone involved for getting this work done."

Over 30 trucks are working non-stop to across the region to bring metal to nearby stockpiles to keep up with the crews who are currently in action on Mata, Rakauroa, Hokoroa and Ruakaka roads.

Council is now half-way through the record $17m metalling programme to upgrade 40 of the region’s main unsealed freight routes with a massive 5200 truck and trailer loads of metal (140,000 tonnes).

Funded by the TairÄwhiti Redeployment Package (TRP) and Provincial Growth Fund (PGF), over 200 redeployed and newly recruited local people are involved in delivering over $40m of works before the end of the year.

Metalling works are now complete on Mangamaia, Maungahaumi, Wairere, Panikau, Glenroy, Oliver, Makaretu, Whakarau, Waimaha, Arakihi and Pehiri roads (70,000+ tonnes of metal laid to date).

Also included on the list of roads for metalling over coming weeks are Utting, Parikanapa, Tauwhareparae, Waimata Valley, Tuahu, Paparatu, Waitahaia, Bushy Knoll, Kanakanaia, Mangatu, Kopuapounamu, Maraehara, Poroporo, Reporua, Kopuaroa, McIlroy and Tutumoe Roads.