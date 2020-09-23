'Gisborne District Council turns to water and rates'

Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 12:56

Council consultations next week focus the spotlight on water and rates.

"We are committed to sharing our work and taking guidance from our public consultations," said Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

"We are anticipating the subjects we are working on next week will spark a great deal of public interest, as we are proposing changes to our rates system, and of course water is always an important topic of interest in TairÄwhiti."

As a way of promoting the message far and wide Council is offering an online hui on water, as well as three public rates meetings, which will also be livestreamed.

"All of these hui offer the community the opportunity to hear about Council’s work, the changes we are considering, and how we plan to move forward as a community," Mayor Stoltz said.

"And they present you the opportunity to have your say with Council, to disagree, to put ideas forward, and to have your voice heard."

Meetings before the end of September:

Online hui:

Water online hui: Monday, 28 September at 10am, accessed at https://tellus.gdc.govt.nz/water-hui

You can ask questions before, during or after the hui at feedback@gdc.govt.nz

Rates meetings:

Thursday 24 September for Wainui residents, from 6-7pm in GDC chambers, and livestreamed at https://www.gdc.govt.nz/livestream/

Monday 28 September for all residents from 6-7.30pm in GDC chambers and livestreamed at https://www.gdc.govt.nz/livestream/

Wednesday 30 September for all residents from 6-7.30pm in GDC chambers and livestreamed at https://www.gdc.govt.nz/livestream/