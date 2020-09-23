A dozen cupcakes helps thousands of animals - SPCA

Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 15:52

SPCA is calling for Kiwi home bakers to roll up their sleeves and get behind the annual SPCA Cupcake Day fundraiser on 2 November.

Over the years, the event has raised close to $3.2 million helping the tens of thousands of animals that come through SPCA’s doors each year in need of care, shelter and veterinary treatment.

Cupcake Day is the last major fundraising event of the year for SPCA and the animal welfare charity is encouraging keen baking enthusiasts to get stuck into the kitchen, whip up a batch of cupcakes and sell them at workplaces, schools, and to family and friends. Last year saw 1,092 home bakers get involved, and 641 businesses.

SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen says recent events had taken a big bite out of the charity, but here was something tangible that supporters could do to help. She adds that because levels are going down, the charity is moving full steam ahead with their sweetest fundraiser of the year.

"Baking a dozen cupcakes and fundraising is a small act of kindness that has a big impact and we are so grateful to all the animal lovers who bake so passionately for a wonderful cause," she says.

"We know people are hungry to give back to their animal friends by doing something positive, and Cupcake Day is such a sweet way to do this. Every year, home bakers outdo themselves and we can’t wait to see what amazing flavoured cupcakes and impressive decorated creations are whipped up this year!" says Ms Midgen.

Funds raised from SPCA Cupcake Day will be used across the country to aid in rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in need.

How to take part:

It’s easy to get involved in SPCA’s 12th annual Cupcake Day. Participants can register to bake and sell as an individual, team or school at www.spcacupcakeday.co.nz

After registering, participants will receive plenty of ideas, recipes, inspiration and tips to make each event special. Share photos of your mouth-watering creations on SPCA’s Facebook page at @RoyalNZSPCA and on Instagram at @spcanz using the hashtag #SPCACupcakeDay and #BakeaDifference.