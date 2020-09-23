Change to ICC evaluator

Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 17:12

The independent evaluator appointed to consider the current standard of governance performance at Invercargill City Council has changed.

Councillors were advised on Tuesday that their initial appointee, James Crichton, was no longer available to undertake the work. As a result, Council agreed to appoint Richard Thomson to the role instead.

Bruce Robertson, who is guiding Council through the process of responding to the Department of Internal Affairs’ concerns, said there was no change to the scope of work Mr Thomson was being asked to undertake, or to the timelines.

Interim Chief Executive Jane Parfitt said Mr Thomson has been asked to consider Council’s past performance, as well as provide recommendations to both elected members and senior staff on what can be done to improve leadership.

An interim briefing is still expected to be provided to Council in late October, Mrs Parfitt said.