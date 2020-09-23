Two Lotto players win $500,000

Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 21:53

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Napier will be feeling on top of the world after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Westgate in Auckland and Napier City Pak N Save in Napier.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

At Alert Level 2 Lotto NZ counters across the country can remain open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.