Get your WoF done now while we still have capacity - AA Motoring

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 08:03

AA Motoring is urging motorists to renew their car’s Warrant of Fitness (WoF) now while its sites still have capacity - particularly during afternoons - or expect increasingly long wait times the closer it gets to the government’s October 10 deadline to renew.

Vehicle owners with warrants that expired this year have just over two weeks - until October 10 - to get their checks done. Hundreds of thousands of WoFs still need to be completed.

AA Motoring Services General Manager Jonathan Sergel says while AA sites are busy, right now, most can still take on more cars, particularly after 2pm.

"If you’re able to bring your car in in the afternoon, perhaps during your school holiday staycation, we strongly encourage you to do so.

"We’ve been planning for an upswing in WoFs for months, which has meant taking practical measures like moving some Inspectors around so we have more people assisting with WoFs at some sites.

"But we know, no matter what we do, longer wait times are inevitable the closer we get to the October 10 deadline - so please, don’t delay."

Jonathan says getting a WoF is not just about ticking boxes.

"A WoF is an independent safety assessment for your vehicle by a professional, which ensures everything from your car’s tyres, to its brakes and airbags are in good working order.

"It can pick up things you might not notice yourself, including issues which can seriously affect occupant safety, and potentially the safety of other road users."

AA Motoring has AA Vehicle Testing Station sites with drive-up WoF lanes in Mount Roskill and Glen Innes, Auckland; New Plymouth and Bell Block in Taranaki; Nelson; Christchurch Airport and Hornby, Christchurch.

It also has 38 AA Auto Centres nationwide, including two new ones in Manukau and Rangiora, which are available for WoF bookings, servicing and repairs.

The October 10 document extension also applies to Certificate of Fitness (CoFs), driver licences, endorsement, vehicle licences (regos) and some vehicle certifications that expired this year.

To renew a WoF or CoF at an AA Motoring site, motorists can call 0800 456 654, go to aa.co.nz/book-a-service or simply turn up at their nearest AA Vehicle Testing Station.

To renew their driver licence, motorists can go to their local AA Centre, AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agent or Rural Mobile unit.