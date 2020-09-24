Road safety campaign underway on State Highway Five - council

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 09:28

A road safety campaign is in full swing to help raise awareness around the risks of driving while fatigued.

The campaign is a collaboration between Taupo District Council, Hawkes Bay District Council, Waka Kotahi and New Zealand Police and focuses on State Highway Five.

This stretch of road is a ‘hot-spot’ for driver fatigue with 29 crashes occurring due to driver fatigue between 2015 and 2019.

This new collaboration has targeted State Highway Five as a significant risk for driver fatigue related crashes. It includes fatigue stops where drivers are given refreshments and can discuss the importance of breaking up their journey.

Road safety coordinator Sarah Wraight is pleased with the partnership and hopes this campaign raises awareness around the dangers of driving while tired.

"With fatigue being recognised as a key factor in our districts, it has been great to form a collaborative response to try and combat this," she said.

"Anything we can do to keep people safe when travelling on our roads has got to be a good thing."

Look out for more fatigue stops around the area in the coming months or head here to find out more about how driving tired affects you and how to recognise some warning signs.