Crash on Main Road in Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 09:45

The single vehicle crash is on Main Road, not Wainuiomata Road.

The vehicle which crashed on Main Road, Wainuiomata is near Moohan Street and Rowe Parade and is submerged upside down in water.

It's thought that only the driver is in the vehicle.

The Police National Dive Squad have been called out to assist.

The road will be closed this morning when the crane arrives to recover the vehicle.