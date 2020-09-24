Ruapehu Council mourns sudden loss of popular councillor

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 14:10

Ruapehu District Council is mourning the loss of long serving councillor Ben Goddard QSM who died suddenly yesterday (23 Sept 20).

Mayor Don Cameron said that the thoughts of Council and staff were with Ben's wife Trish, whanau and friends at this very difficult time.

"Ben was a much loved councillor who made a significant contribution to his community through many years of dedicated service," he said.

"He loved the Waimarino and knew the region well having lived in Ohakune most of his life where he built up a successful engineering business Goddard Automotive and raised his family.

Ben had extensive experience in local government first as a councillor on the Ohakune Borough Council for 10 years, then serving on the Waimarino District Council before the formation of the Ruapehu District Council.

He had been a member of the Ohakune Volunteer Fire Brigade for 33 years and the district fire chief for eight years.

This dedicated service was recognised in 2009 when he was awarded the Queen's Service Medal for services to the fire service in the Waimarino region.

He was also the driving force in the establishment and fund raising efforts for the Waimarino St John Ambulance Station and Health Shuttle service.

His tireless work on behalf of his community and the Ruapehu district will be greatly missed," said Mayor Cameron.