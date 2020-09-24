'Hamilton Lake housing development to help ease city housing pressures'

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 15:03

With demand for housing in Hamilton city at record levels, newly consented residential development Jack’s Landing is a welcome option on the doorstep of Hamilton Lake.

Bordering Innes Common, Jack’s Landing received approval under Special Housing Area legislation which stipulates a portion of the house and land packages must be deemed affordable housing. At least ten percent of the homes will be no more than 90% of Hamilton’s average house price.

The Special Housing Areas legislation created accords between Government and Council around the country with the intention of increasing housing supply and affordability, and streamlining the consent process.

The development has 110 house and land packages available, with the first houses set for completion by late 2021.

The Jack’s Landing development is a collaboration between three Hamilton-based residential construction companies, Golden Homes, Holah Homes and Anthem Homes. Craig Smith, co-owner of Golden Homes, says the group came together to provide a solution to help alleviate the housing shortage in Hamilton and create something unique close to the city centre.

"Hamilton’s median house price continues to set records while the Waikato Plan predicts the city needs around 1700 new homes each year to satisfy demand. With many people struggling to find a suitable home in the city, Jack’s Landing provides a range of options for first home buyers, families, and empty-nesters looking to downsize," says Smith.

"Jack’s Landing was a prime opportunity for collaboration across the residential construction industry to exchange ideas and come up with an innovative solution to build a significant number of houses close to the city centre. Our three companies took care to design the subdivision to create a community feel within the development, which residents will enjoy," says Smith.

Large tracts of land zoned residential are rare in Hamilton city. Jack’s Landing is the first 100+ housing development within 3km of the city centre to be available on the western side of the city since Titoki Park in 2014. Current residential development Greenhill Park in Ruakura, approximately 5.5km from the central city, is the city’s most recent large residential development close to downtown.

The land the development is located on is well-known to many Hamiltonians as the site previously occupied by Jack House Transit Ltd.

Established in 1896 when George Jack shifted his first building, Jack House Transit Ltd has remained a family-run business and is the oldest operating building removal company in New Zealand.

Smith says the development team worked closely to keep the Jack family name and mana central to the site’s new purpose and are proud to do so with the name Jack’s Landing.

During the planning phase of the development, the development consortium worked closely with the local residents’ association, the Greater Gillbass Area Residents Association, which originally formed to give feedback to the Hamilton City Council and the development group.

Association Secretary, Rob Ebert, says they are pleased to have a good working relationship with the Jack’s Landing team.

"The development group have always been willing to come and talk to us, taking our feedback on board around traffic flows and other parts of the proposal."

Registrations of interest for sites are being received through the Jack’s Landing website. Earthworks will be starting on-site during November, and construction of the first houses is scheduled to begin in April 2021.